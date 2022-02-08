Twiterattis Eye Suriya’s Jai Bhim as Contender in 2022 Oscar Nominations

In what can be termed as a moment of glory for the South Film industry, Suriya’s Tamil film Jai Bhim and Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have been shortlisted for Oscars 2022. The list that consists of 276 other films, these two films have been shortlisted as the contenders to get nominated at the 94th Academy Awards. As the news has taken the internet by storm, fans are already looking forward to seeing Jai Bhim in the Oscars nomination for ‘Best Picture.

While one fan took to Twitter and wrote, “A Twitter user wrote, “#JaiBhim is d most chilling n humbling film made in recent times. If not a win, it definitely deserves a nomination just to give a fact-check to the world about reality which is relevant across the world,” some said that the movie, “’definitely deserves the win.”

Check the tweets here:

Jai Bhim is a true-life story of Justice K Chandru (played by Suriya) and his fight to protect Dalit lives, which was loved unanimously by the critics as well as the audiences. The top-notch performances of Suriya, Lijomol, Manikandan, Prakash Raj and every other actor makes it stupendous. This Tamil film has been rated top on IMDb, beating Hollywood classics like The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather.

In November 2021, the film had officially entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of ‘Best Non-English Language Film’. The team of Jai Bhim have added another feather to their cap as a scene from the film along with the director’s story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. It is the first Indian film to be featured on the Oscars official Youtuebe channel.

After much speculation, the biggest moment of awards season has arrived, as the announcement for the 94th Academy Awards will be held today, on February 8. The mega event’s nominations will take place in Los Angeles and it will be live-streamed globally at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time (6:48 PM in India).

The nominees will be announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis. Viewers can catch the event live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the film academy’s all digital platforms including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The much-awaited Oscars will be held in Los Angeles, on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.