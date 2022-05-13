Twinkle Khanna Shares Smiling Photo with Karan Johar a Day After Saying She ‘Can’t Do KWK’

It was just yesterday that Karan Johar’s good friend Twinkle Khanna shared a post saying that she won’t want to do Koffee With Karan and suggested the idea of Tea with Twinkle. And today, the former actress shared a smiling picture with the filmmaker on Instagram.

In the picture, we see Twinkle holding Karan’s shoulders as she stands next to him. While Karan clad in a designer Kurta smiles for the lens. The next picture sees Twinkle along with her cousin Karan Kapadia. The author looks gorgeous with her strands open as they both smile for the picture.

Taking to the captions, Twinkle wrote, “A Karan for dinner last night and a Karan for lunch this afternoon. If only there were a Karan that was just right for dessert 🙂 Love you both @karankapadiaofficial and @karanjohar ❤️.”

Soon after the post was shared, Karan Johar took to the comments section to write, “Love you my darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Karan Kapadia took reciprocated the love showered by Twinkle by responding in the comments section. He wrote, “Love you @twinklerkhanna ❤️.”

For the unversed, Twinkle shared a monochrome photo of herself having tea on Thursday and wrote, “Just rolling with it. On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all. #behindthescenes #shootmenow.”

As soon as Twinkle dropped the picture, her fans started requesting her for a talk show titled Tea With Twinkle, with many suggesting that it could give Koffee With Karan tough competition.

Twinkle recently hit the headlines when she announced the short film based on the short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ from her best-selling book, ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

Applause Entertainment is partnering with Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies on the project. The film is a winning comic romance that breaks stereotypes and is to be directed by advertising maverick Sonal Dabral, who makes his debut with the film.

Now that’s a whole bunch of talented people coming together to make a story I’ve been fortunate enough to hear from Tina and to sum it up, it’s ‘funny and heart-warming.’ Sending my best wishes to the entire team, Love and prayers ❤️.”

Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, shared the news on Twitter and sent in his best wishes for the team. He tweeted, “Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies collaborate for their next feature, adapted from @twinklerkhanna’s short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ and directed by Sonal Dabral. Now that’s a whole bunch of talented people coming together to make a story I’ve been fortunate enough to hear from Tina and to sum it up, it’s ‘funny and heart-warming.’ Sending my best wishes to the entire team, Love and prayers.”

