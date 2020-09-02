TV Star Rubina Dilaik Shares How ‘Pahadis’ Stay Slim

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, celebrated her birthday by organising Kanya Pujan at home. Apart from serving food to local pahadi girls, Rubina also shook her leg with them. According to Rubina, that’s how pahadi people stay fit.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a couple of videos from the small celebration at home. She could be seen donning a green ethnic suit for her 33rd birthday which she celebrated on August 26.

“Hum pahadio ke slim rehne ka raaz,” she captioned the clip, where we see Rubina dancing to folk songs with little girls.

Rubina has been celebrating her birthday week amidst the hills and mountains and all her recent Instagram posts give her fans glimpses of the celebration. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting beside a tent, with balloons around her as she prepares to cut the birthday cake.

Rubina Dilaik became a household name after she appeared in the TV show Chotti Bahu in 2008. She can presently be seen in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Vivian Dsena and Jigyasa Singh.