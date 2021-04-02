TV Actor Manit Joura Back to Work After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Actor Manit Joura, who currently leads the show Prem Bandhan, is back on set after recovering from Covid-19. “I am very excited to be back on set, all well and rejuvenated. I make sure to take my vitamins from time to time, take steams and eat healthy to keep my immunity level constantly high. Quarantining helped me do things I otherwise wouldn’t get time to do. It gave me time to brush my acting skills, get some yoga done, a lot of reading and i spent some good quality time with myself,” he told IANS.

The actor, who has been part of shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Ram Milaayi Jodi, looked at Covid isolation as a time to relax.

“As my symptoms were not too severe, I could do a lot of things and I saw this as a mini-vacation and took some time out to take care and work on myself,” he said.

Giving a message to his fans, Manit added: “To my fans, I would really urge everyone to stay home until it is very necessary. Please mask up, sanitise, maintain social distance and take all the other precautionary measures because the numbers are going really high. Please take care of yourself and others.”