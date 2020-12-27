Turn on the Glam Quotient Before Your D-day With 5 Golden Skincare Tips

First of all congratulations to every gorgeous bride-to-be! With the pandemic raging this year, your wedding bells will certainly ring in the best of times in your lives.

We understand the excitement, stress and how crucial it is to look glamorous. So, for all the special brides-to-be, we are here to make you bring out the best versions of yourself and look ravishing. Fret not, instead get flawless, fab skin by following these special skincare regimes:

1. Pamper your skin:

Set your panic mode off by switching on some music of your choice while you let your skin derive nourishment and care in a beauty mask. Use a good exfoliator being mindful of your skin texture of course. This will make your skin moisturized and remove any dryness or rough edges. The music and face mask will cast a calming spell and soothe your nerves before the wedding day, for sure.

2. Follow CTM:

Cleaning, toning and moisturizing are a must. More so during winter, never forget to follow CTM to naturally shine bright. You must moisturize your body as well to experience wholesome radiance.

3. Homemade face masks:

Feel free to indulge yourself in aloe-vera gel, cucumber, curd, turmeric, neem paste. These anti-inflammatory ingredients works wonder for your skin and enhance the bridal glow for sure. You can also use green tea to amply give your skin antioxidants supply, which will give your skin the much-coveted tender, well-nourished effect.

Just remember to apply rose water and honey, or some plant-based essential oils after using any natural exfoliating face mask to keep your skin supple.

4. Hydration and massage:

Hydrating your skin externally is as important as hydrating your body internally. Use hydrating gels on face and neck to prepare the skin for the heavy make-up that it is going to be subjected to. You can also opt for essential oils to shield your skin from pollutants.

Another trick to enhance the glow is to massage 1 tbsp honey and 3 drops of lemon juice to your face. It hydrates and builds up the elasticity fabulously. Go for a spa to feel rejuvenated and calm as that will make you glow manifold.

5. No new products:

Always follow the tried and tested skincare routine that you might have been following over the years. Never embark on an experimental beauty regime just before the D-day. It is best to subject your skin to any new chemicals or creams; as that might lead to unnecessary skin breakouts, rashes- which you definitely don’t want for yourself.

Most importantly don’t compromise on your much-needed beauty sleep. There is nothing like giving your body and mind a good 8-hour rejuvenating sleep time.

Look fab and fine with these magical tips on your special day!