Try to Spot Sanjay Dutt in This Picture Shared by Wife Maanayata

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is currently spending time with his wife Maanayata and children Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai. While Maanayata is active on social media, Sanjay rarely makes an appearance on Instagram page.

Fans of the Bollywood actor have often demanded to see more of him, and Maanayata recently fulfilled their wish, however with a twist. She took to her social media handle and share, “For all those who were asking for a latest picture of me and @duttsanjay together…#missionimpossible #accomplished #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod @duttiqra (sic).”

Fans are always longing to see the couple’s latest pictures together. In this one Sanjay Dutt can be seen through a transparent glass while Maanayata poses away in a bright orange dress.

While Maanayata often keeps sharing stylish selfies and pictures, she also posts glimpses of her family. A few months ago she shared a picture of all four of them. “Blessed,” she captioned the picture.

She also shared a throwback picture on their wedding anniversary. “Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other…another year of holding on together……happy anniversary to my best grip in this world.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in upcoming films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Shamshera.

