Try This Three-Ingredient Moisturizer to Brighten Your Skin in Winter Season

In comparison to the summer season, our skin needs a little more attention and care in the winters. People are advised to pamper their skin to prevent dryness and itchiness. Tips about winter skincare rituals are passed down generations in India. Nowadays, considering that chemical and gluten-based products have flooded the skincare market, people have shifted back to homemade hacks. Winters are the right time to pull out effective face packs, natural scrubs, moisturizers using the generation-old recipes, which are prepared with just a handful of ingredients. These ingredients can be found easily in the pantry.

Well, we also bring you a homemade, natural moisturizer recipe that will make your skin smooth and supple for the winter season. The recipe, shared by Dietitian Lavleen Kaur on her Instagram handle, requires only three ingredients. The homemade moisturizer is made from the goodness of rose water and vitamin E. The combination of these ingredients brightens your skin and adds glow, without sapping any moisture.

Ingredients and their quantity

Rose water – 1 tbsp

Glycerin – 50 ml

Vitamin E capsule – 1

How to make it?

Step 1: Take a clean container

Step 2: Add all three ingredients in the given quantity. Mix it well.

Step 3: Use it as you want.

You can apply it directly on your face, or you can also pour a few drops on a cotton pad and then apply.

Applying adequate moisturizer is essential in the winter season. You are also suggested to modify your facial skin-care regimen for the season. Always choose cream-based cleansers in the winter months and apply toners and astringents sparingly. This is because the toners and astringents contain alcohol which further dries up your skin.

Lips get dried up and cracked quite easily in the winter season. Applying a moisturizing balm, like petroleum jelly or another ointment keep them away from getting chapped.

