Try This Homemade Ayurvedic Powder For Teeth Whitening

White teeth can brighten your smile, but the same set of teeth can dampen your mood if they have turned yellow. Fortunately, there are several solutions for treating your yellow teeth, be it getting an appointment with a dentist or using home remedies. While the chemical solutions that dentists would suggest could be very costly or worse can affect the health of your teeth, the age-old tried and tested formula can make your yellow teeth white again without any side effects.

You can take the help of the Ayurvedic tooth powder that the grandmothers have been using for decades. People in the previous generations were believed to experience fewer incidents of dental issues. Our elders still take pride in their whiter and healthy set of teeth.

Make Ayurvedic tooth powder at home

To make your Ayurvedic tooth powder, you need one spoon of rock salt (sendha namak), one spoon clove (laung) powder, one spoon cinnamon (dalchini) powder, one spoon liquorice (mulethi) powder, some dry leaves of neem and dry leaves of mint (pudina).

Now, you need to grind everything separately, and then mix all the fine powder in one bowl. That’s it. Your Ayurvedic tooth powder is ready. You can put it in an airtight container for future use.

How to use Ayurvedic tooth powder

Take out just one spoon of the tooth powder and put it on your palm. Use your finger to brush the powder on your teeth. Use all the powder in your hand and brush your teeth evenly. Now clean your mouth with water. Overtime, you will notice a visible change in the colour of your teeth.

The rock salt gives a naturally white colour to your yellow teeth, while liquorice and neem improves the health of your gums. This method can be extremely beneficial for people with sensitive tooth issues, as cinnamon and clove act as desensitising agents for your teeth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on general knowledge and you should consult a health expert before using this.

