Try These Tips to Avoid Acidity, Bloating and Constipation; Watch Video

Diwali is the festive season when the entire country is drenched in light, and celebrating happiness means enjoying great meals with loved ones. However, other individuals see it as a free ticket to gorge on their favourite foods, which, more often than not, leads to a slew of health problems. While the festivities should not cease during the most anticipated event of the year, with a few basic measures, it may be transformed into a responsible manner of celebrating.

Overeating causes a variety of major health issues, ranging from the heart to the digestive system. However, gastrointestinal troubles may damper a person’s mood and the spirits of others around them. So, to prevent celebrations from being spoiled, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared some suggestions on Instagram.

Diwekar took to IGTV to share 5 tips on how to avoid acidity, bloating, and constipation. According to Diwekar, stomach troubles are prevalent over the holiday season since overindulging in high-calorie foods at night might cause problems the next morning.

Her first recommendation for dealing with these concerns is to drink a mixture of gulkand and water first thing in the morning to relax and chill the stomach from within. If gulkand is unavailable, a few crushed rose petals might be used. This will prevent bloating and help with constipation.

Diwekar then advised eating half a banana with your typical lunch. This would eliminate any digestive troubles and smooth out the bowel flow. She also suggested eating rice pej or kanji in the evening to satisfy sugar cravings and keep the digestive system in good working order.

Aside from these suggestions, Diwekar advised a 15-minute sleep in the middle of the day and Yoga in the evening to help minimise bloating and other digestive issues. The asana she suggested is Supta Baddha Konasana. It promotes absolute relaxation since it entails reclining on one’s back with the hips open. It will help to relieve constipation and bloating.

