Try These Natural Ways to Weal With Loss of Appetite

Loss of appetite has become a very common problem for many people due to lifestyle changes. Even those looking healthy complain about a lack of hunger at times. If you feel that you’re suffering from this condition, then it’s best to adopt some natural care available at home.

Use these ingredients commonly available at almost every household for boosting your appetite.

Triphala churna

This powder is commonly used as a remedy for constipation. If you are not feeling hungry when you should, then it’s useful to take this ‘churna’ or powder. This powder is a combination of three natural ingredients Amla, Bibhitak and Haritaki. The best way to consume it is to take it in an empty stomach with lukewarm water. This powder cleanses the colon and boosts metabolism.

Green tea

Green tea is normally considered a very effective home remedy to increase appetite. Regularly consuming green tea not only increases appetite, but also provides relief in numerous diseases. Regular consumption of green tea for several days helps in detoxification of body. It also helps in weight loss.

Gooseberry and Lemon juice

Gooseberry and Lemon are both rich in vitamin C. Gooseberry, commonly known as Amla, also helps in boosting appetite by healing any gastrointestinal disorders. Both lemon and Amla help in improving the function of the digestive tract. Mix two teaspoons each of gooseberry juice and lemon juice; add a tablespoon of honey to it. Mix it in a cup of water. Consume this drink in an empty stomach in the morning.

Carom seeds (Ajwain)

The consumption of carom seeds, commonly known as Ajwain in Indian kitchens, serves as a home remedy for numerous stomach-related problems. You can use it in indigestion or loss of appetite. Eating it also helps keep the stomach clean. Many Indians consume it by sautéing it, or by adding salt to it. If you are not feeling hungry, then you should definitely consume it once or twice a day. Ajwain water also works best when taken in an empty stomach. Soak Ajwain overnight and consume the water in an empty stomach in the morning.

