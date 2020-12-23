Try These 5 Exciting Makhana Recipes for Winter Snacks

Whether you are on a diet or just in the mood for a light snack, makhana or foxnut is the perfect choice for you. They have a ton of goodness with proteins, and calcium and can be used in a variety of way. Instead of nibbling on a bit or two, as one would with chips and other fried snacks, this low calorie and yum dish can be enjoyed in hearty servings.

Try these exciting recipes of makhana for your winter snacks!

Spice-masala roasted makhana

This yummy snack is about the easiest thing ever. Take two cups of makhana and roast them in a spoon of ghee for 8-10 minutes. Sprinkle 1 tsp each of chaat masala and red chilli powder. Add ¼ tsp of turmeric powder, and additionally mix salt and pepper according to taste. Mix them well till the spices coat eat foxnut. Let them cool down before serving.

Caramel makhana

Do you miss the special caramel popcorns in multiplexes? Fear not, you can make a healthy alternative to it right at home. Roast some makhana in ghee and set them aside to cool. Melt some powdered jaggery in water in a pan. Once it boils and thickens, take it off the flame. Now coat the roasted makhana with this caramel and let them set for a few minutes.

Makhana Chivda

While chivda made with flattened rice is a popular dish across North India, try replacing the main ingredient with makhana and it will be an amazing snack.

Roast some makhana in ghee and set it aside. Heat ghee in a pan and add 1 tsp of black mustard seeds peanuts. Add sliced dry coconut, and roasted chana daal. Season with red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Add the roasted makhana and sauté it all until everything is coated with the spice mix. Cool and serve.

Peri Peri Makhana

Roast a cup on makhana. Mix a dry rub with some salt, peri-peri chilli powder, a pinch of pepper. Now, put the makhana in the pan again and sprinkle the seasoning. Peri-Peri makhana is ready!

Makhana Chaat

Heat some oil in a pan and add red chili powder, turmeric, chaat masala, amchoor and roasted jeera powder. Add the makhana and roast it very swiftly so nothing is burned. In a bowl, add finely chopped onions, tomato, green chilli and season with salt. Add some coriander leaves and squeeze half a lemon. Add the makhana and give it a good mix.