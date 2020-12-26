Try These 5 Diet Tips to Control Diabetes

Diabetes can have a serious impact on a person’s life, in a way that their entire lifestyle needs to be adjusted so that the ailment remains under control. Trying to maintain a correct and helpful diet can be stressful at times for a diabetic person, so we need to keep a couple of dos and don’ts in mind.

Try these 5 diet tips for a healthier life:

Vegetables

Colourful veggies are a very good inclusion in your diet.

Do: Go for low carbohydrate veggies like spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, green beans, and cauliflower.

Don’t: Try to have these in boiled or roasted form and not fried.

Fruits

Another must-have food item for a diabetic person. Stil there are some things to factor in.

Do: Try to fill your stomach with fruits so that you don’t get hungry again and again. Try having small portions after regular breaks.

Don’t: Buy canned or processed products. The most beneficial item is the original fruit.

Dairy

Milk or any milk product do contain some extra calories that could be bad news for people with diabetes. So remember:

Do: choose unflavoured, low fat products when it comes to curd, milk or paneer.

Don’t: steer clear of full-fat dairy items as you do not want the bad cholesterol in your body to rise.

Oils

Indian food cuisine goes a lot back with oils but these could be tricky for a diabetic person.

Do: opt for natural vegetable oils such as olive oil, sesame and seed oil.

Don’t: exclude the saturated oils that are derived from animal products.

Starch

Many people suffering from diabetes avoid starch as it can raise the blood sugar levels. But starch is also needed to form a balanced diet.

Do: consume whole grain items, go for the brown rice and bread.

Don’t: steer clear of white bread, rice, or any kind of deep-fried food. Also sweets are a no as well.

Any kind of change in the diet should be made after consulting with your physician who is aware of your particular case.