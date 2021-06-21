Try Out These Celebrity Inspired Looks for Your Next Fitness Session

The world today onJune 21 iscelebrating International Yoga Day. Yoga is simply the union of body and consciousness as it assists in maintaining a balanced lifestyle amid these changing times. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga for Well-being.’ Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, psycho-social care needs to be prioritised and yoga plays a crucial role in it.

Time and again, several powerful and well-known Bollywood names have endorsed yoga and its benefits. Actress like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Kareena Kapoor has set some outstanding fitness goals. These stunners give equal preference or even more to yoga over intense weight training to remain fit. They indeed have an impressive collection of yoga wears and you can takes cues from them.

Let’s take a look at some of celebs, who have made style-statement with their yoga wear too:

Malaika Arora – It is justified to start with Malaika, as she is the one who has over the years adapted and preached yoga the most. Her yoga wears are usually high waist leggings and sports bra. The actress also prefers cotton-based yoga shorts.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra – In this video, Shilpa wore her full-length black yoga pants with sports bra and tank top. Though this is the go-to yoga wear of the actress, sometimes she shares yoga videos in a sports bra and yoga pants too.

Sara Ali Khan – Sara’s fans are well aware of her fondness for yoga. The actress regularly attends her yoga classes and is often spotted by paparazzi. In this photo, Sara has donned a black sports bra with white prints and for the bottom, she wore double layers of cycling shorts and yoga shorts.

Jacqueline Fernandez – The Sri Lankan beauty’s love for yoga is quite evident as she always vouches to be “yoga girl forever.” Sports bra and high waist leggings is the regular yoga wear of the actress.

Mira Kapoor – In high waist black jeggings and black and white sports bra, Mira is inspiring many to get their yoga mats out.

Disha Patani – The actress has garnered immense fame from her acting as well as her commitment to fitness. In a white sports bra and black boxers, Disha flaunts her toned body.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – In December last year, during a photoshoot for Puma, Kareena Kapoor wasseen flaunting her baby bump while wearing a sports bra with pink tights and a matching jacket.

Soha Ali Khan – When Soha was pregnant with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, she continued to perform yoga. The actress looks stunning in this maternity wear.

Which one is your personal favourite celebrity-inspired look for yoga practice?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here