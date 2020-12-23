Trump’s private bankers resign from Deutsche Bank

“Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi have tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank,” Daniel Hunter, a spokesman for the bank said in a statement.

Vrablic and Scalzi have worked closely together for years since joining Deutsche Bank a decade ago. Vrablic was a trusted contact to the Trump Organization and Kushner and assumed the bank’s lending relationship with Trump in the private side of the bank after the commercial lending division stopped doing business with Trump.

Deutsche Bank DB has loaned the Trump Organization more than $300 million.

In a statement Vrablic said, “I’ve chosen to resign my position with the bank effective December 31 and am looking forward to my retirement.”