Trump attacks Laurene Powell Jobs for her majority stake in The Atlantic

On Thursday, The Atlantic published a story written by its editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg that reported four anonymous sources said Trump called Americans who died in battle “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump, in his Sunday morning tweet, was responding to Charlie Kirk, the chair of pro-Trump student group Trump Students. Kirk implied an ulterior motive, noting that Laurene Powell Jobs donated to Biden and owns the magazine that published the story about Trump.

Laurene Powell Jobs inherited billions of dollars of stock in Apple and Disney from her late husband after he died in 2011. She founded The Emerson Collective, a social change organization focused on education, immigration reform, the environment, media and journalism and health. In 2017, The Emerson Collective bought a majority stake in The Atlantic. It also owns a stake in Axios.

A representative for Jobs said the Forbes figure is the most accurate depiction of her wealth. Bloomberg and Forbes use different methodologies to calculate individuals’ total wealth.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify Jobs’ company’s investment in Axios represents a stake in the company. Emerson owns a majority stake in The Atlantic.