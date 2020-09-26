TRP Race: There Is No Competition for Kundali Bhagya Even This Week

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 12 and 18. As per the latest BARC reports, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on TV:

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)

The Ekta Kapoor show, with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles, is the most watched show on TV. The show has been topping the TRP charts since last few weeks. In the show, Karan, played by Dheeraj and Preeta, played by Shraddha, are married and their reception will be held where some problems will be created.

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)

This is another popular Balaji show. Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, who plays Abhi, has promised his daughter Rhea, played by Naina Singh, to get her married to Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). The show also stars actress Sriti Jha as the main lead.

Ramayan (Dangal)

Anand Sagar’s mythological show was first premiered in the year 2008. During lockdown, a few old mythological shows were brought back on TV, and Ramayan was one of them. The show features actors Gurmeet Choudhary as Ram and Debina Bonnerjee as Sita.

Shri Krishna (DD National)

This show, directed by Anand Sagar’s father Ramanand Sagar, was one of the oldest shows to return on TV on public demand. However, the re-airing of 90’s Ramayan has stopped but Shri Krishna is still on TV and is fourth most-watched shows on TV this week.

Anupamaa (Starplus)

The show headlined by actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, was launched in the month on July. This show marks the return of Rupali after seven years sabbatical from acting, and Sudhanshu’s daily soap debut. Meanwhile, Rupali, who is seen as Anupamaa is being blamed for losing her son’s engagement ring.