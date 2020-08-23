TRP Race: Ramayan Takes Top Spot, Kundali Bhagya Closes the Gap

Mythological show Ramayan, first premiered in 2008, is being re-aired on Dangal. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, Anand Sagar’s show starring Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, actress Debina Bonnerjee in the lead roles, is the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 8 and 14, and it says that Dangal’s Ramayan is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The show is one of the most popular Balaji soaps.

Besides Ramayan and Kundali Bhagya, Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by DD National’s Shri Krishna at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. This show was first premiered in the ’90s, and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

At number five is Colors’ Naagin 5. Recently, season 4 was concluded and a new season was launched. The premiere episodes of the new season featuring Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra has become the most viewed episodes on the channel.

In addition to above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It is followed by Star Plus’ Anupamaa.

Color’s Naagin 5 is at the number three spot. It is followed by Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

At number five is Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show. About the return of the popular comedy show post lockdown, Archana Puran Singh had said, “The kind of comedy that Kapil (Sharma), Krushna (Abhisekh), Kiku (Sharda), Bharti (Singh) does, that kind of comedy was being sorely missed, something that can actually get you to laugh out loud. The show makes you forget that there is a real world and it is makes us believe that there is a make-believe world, in which beautiful guests come and everything is fun and positive. Now much more than ever the show is bringing hope, happiness, joy, laughter to millions of homes.”