TRP Race: Ramayan Grabs Top Spot Even If The Channel Changes

Mythological show Ramayan has concluded its run on Doordarshan and is now being aired on Dangal. The show first premiered in the ’80s made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, its re-run is the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 1 and 31, and it says that Dangal’s Ramayan is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, and is one of the most popular Balaji soaps.

Besides Ramayan and Kundali Bhagya, Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot among the most-watched shows on TV.

It is followed by DD National’s Shri Krishna at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. This show too was first premiered in the ’90s and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

At number five is Star Plus’ Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly is back on the small screen with it. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Mehrotra in key roles.

In addition to above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It is followed by Star Plus’ Anupamaa.

The Kapil Sharma Show is at the number three spot. The latest episode had Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah and Priyanka Shardha, spouses of Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhisekh and Kiku Sharda as guests. It is followed by Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

At number five is Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni. The show features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak in the lead roles.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it seems the viewers are turning to comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a few moments of laughter to deal with the on-going situation.