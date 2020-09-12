TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Unshakeable at Top, Shri Krishna Trails at Second Spot

Once again, Ekta Kapoor’s show Kundali Bhagya with actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, has topped the TRP chart. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, Kundali Bhagya is the most-watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 29 and September 4, and it says that Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by DD National’s Shri Krishna. The show was first premiered in the ’90s and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Besides Kundali Bhagya and Shri Krishna, Dangal’s Ramayan is at the number three spot among the most-watched shows on TV. The mythological show first premiered in 2008 and stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in the lead roles.

It is followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of the show includes Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

At number five is Star Plus’ Anupamaa. The show was launched only few weeks ago, and has impressively managed to enter top five programmes on TV and has not left the list ever since.

In addition to the above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position. It is followed by Star Plus’ Anupamaa.

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the number three spot. It is followed by Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

At number five is Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni. The show features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak in the lead roles.