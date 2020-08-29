TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Back At Top, Beats Shri Krishna

Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya, starring actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, is one of the most popular Balaji soaps. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 15 and 21, and it says that Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by DD National’s Shri Krishna. This show was first premiered in the ’90s, and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Besides Kundali Bhagya and Shri Krishna, Dangal’s Ramayan is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus’ Anupamaa at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Anupamaa’s husband Vanraj in the show, told News18, “It is about how much connect you have with the audience. That connect can only happen when you know that your sentiments and emotions are in the right place. My personal belief is that the show is a story of a middle class family from Gujarat. And, all sorts of dynamics are there in the show in terms of the content. You see a mother, a wife, a husband, a grandmother, all the real life characters, who we see in our day to day life and somewhere or the other, everyone is connecting with some or the other character in the show.”

At number five is Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. The cast of the show includes Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

In addition to above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position. It is followed by Star Plus’ Anupamaa. Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the number three spot.

It is followed by Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. At number five is Colors’ Naagin 5.