Troubled by Acne? Here Are Some Food Items You Must Avoid

Pimples and acne are common during the monsoon season. People with oily skin have this problem more commonly than those with dry skin. A large part of this problem is due to an incorrect diet. According to experts, if you keep yourself hydrated and eat food with minimum spices and oil, acne can be reduced. To prevent acne, you also need to steer clear of certain food items.

Avoid flour and sugar:

Pimples can be avoided by cutting down on the consumption of refined flour and sugar. These items increase the level of insulin in the body. Cut down your consumption of white bread, white rice and sugar as much as possible. Not only do they work to increase insulin, but they also contain high glycemic carbohydrates which can be the cause of acne.

Dairy Products

Dairy products like full-fat curd, paneer, milk and ice-cream act as triggers and serve to increase acne. Dairy contains casein which increases the level of these hormones. This activates the oil glands of our skin, which increased sebum that gives rise to acne.

Chocolate

If you consume sugar-free chocolate or dark chocolate, then it does not cause any problems. However, beware of normal milk chocolate which can cause acne.

High Glycemic Index Foods

According to many researchers, consuming foods with a high glycemic index can cause inflammation of the skin, which results in pimples.

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Though fatty acids are considered good for the skin, they can cause acne if consumed in excess.

