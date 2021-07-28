Treat Your Premature Grey Hair With These Home Remedies 

More and more people today are reporting that they are experiencing premature greying of their hair. Hair starts to turn grey predominantly due to decreasing production of melanin. Melanin is a complex pigment which shapes the colour of our hair, eyes and skin. The chemical process of producing melanin in our body can be hindered by various factors including hereditary, diet and stress. If you have inherited the problem then there is not much under your control.

However, if the premature greying is emanating from your lifestyle, then you can visit a dermatologist for availing treatments. While there is no conclusive study which proves that premature greying can be reversed, changing your eating habits and taking less stress can certainly help in stopping the problem from aggravating.

Chemical hair dyes can damage your hair in the long-term, and therefore homemade remedies are more suitable in keeping your hair healthy and naturally black.

Lemon and Coconut oil

Take out some coconut oil, according to your hair length, in a bowl and squeeze half a lemon in it. Mix it well and massage it on your scalp and hair. Keep it for an hour before washing your hair. Use this twice a week to treat your grey hair.

Onion Juice

Onion juice is considered great for your hair as it helps in increasing catalase, an enzyme which naturally darkens your hair. Apply onion juice on your hair before your bath and wash it with mild shampoo.

Curry leaves

Put some curry leaves with a tablespoon of hot coconut oil. You have to ensure that curry leaves don’t burn or turn black. After they are properly boiled, then strain the mixture and massage it on your hair half an hour before your shower time. Rinse it with mild shampoo. You can perform this twice a week for better results.

Shikakai

Shikakai is also a natural option to make your hair black. Soak some Shikakai in an iron pot overnight, and then boil it in the morning. Filter the water and wash your hair using the mixture.

