Travis Scott Kills it on GQ Magazine’s Cover for September Issue, See Pics

Popular men’s magazine GQ has released its September cover. American Rapper Travis Scott is the cover story for the month. The September 2020 issue of the magazine is titled ‘Change is Good’.

It is well known that owing to the pandemic most musicians had to cancel their concerts and shows. However, Travis Scott ended up pulling off the most ambitious concert of his career in these trying times.

As per a report published in GQ, the star had been rapping in front of 27.7 million people digitally. Each of his concerts were equally impactful and mesmerising as any of his stage concerts would have been.

Take a look at some pics and short clips from the time Travis shot for the magazine.

Further the report asserts that the iconic American Rapper has also shown the way to the artists in terms of how they can connect with their audience virtually.

During the interview, Travis revealed quite a few things that he has been upto and the ones he plans on taking up in near future.

He informed, that he has been in talks with the Mayor of his hometown so that he can be more involved with his community.

In terms of work, he mentioned that he has been writing music for Christopher Nolan’s mysterious blockbuster Tenet. Furthermore, he also stated that he is also collaborating with Kayne West.