Traveling to Dubai during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

(CNN) — If you’re planning a trip to Dubai, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Dubai reopened to visitors from August 1, though all arrivals must have valid health insurance and a negative Covid test.

What’s on offer

Sun, shopping and some of the world’s best hotels — people come to Dubai to get away from it all. From incredible modern architecture to glossy beaches and high-end restaurants and hotels, this is a stylish blend of a city and beach break.

Who can go

Anyone normally permitted entry to Dubai can visit, even on vacation.

What are the restrictions?

All visitors over the age of 12 must have medical insurance and a negative PCR test completed within the past 96 hours by a nationally recognized body. You must show the certificate at check-in, complete a health declaration form before travel, and register on the COVID-19 DXB app . You must also have travel insurance.

Passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Germany and the UK can opt to take the test on arrival in Dubai, if arriving by air.

Passengers from 53 countries including Argentina, Ghana and Morocco must take an additional test on arrival. A full list is here

Anyone showing symptoms on arrival must quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, unless flying with national carrier Emirates, which will cover costs for its passengers.

The air border to neighboring Abu Dhabi reopened December 24, though all arrivals other than those on the “green list” must isolate for 10 days.

What’s the Covid situation?

The UAE has done a startlingly good job of containing the virus, with only 662 deaths recorded as of December 30. However, as in many places, cases have been trending higher in the second wave.

What can visitors expect

Masks are compulsory, as is keeping a 2-meter social distance. Outside, you must wear a mask unless exercising, eating or drinking, in a car with your family or if you’re alone.

Useful links

