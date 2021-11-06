Travel Experts See an Increase in Travel Demands in the Thanksgiving Season

After a dip in travel across the world due to the COVID-19 scare, the festive season and its advantageous factors might just end the deadlock and set people free. In America too, the situation has been grim as per travel advisors interviewed by Bloomberg but they, too, have now shown some optimism with regard to people wanting to travel more after the long halt. Halloween and the festive season do add some very joyful incentives to the already existing excitement to resume traveling freely.

The drastic decrease in the numbers of Covid-19 infections and silencing of the delta wave in many parts of North America and Europe has also increased the demand for tours to these places. Other key factors incentivizing travel, relaxing the fear of large gatherings are the approval of vaccines for kids aged 5-12, and the relative stability of border restrictions after a summer of uncertainty. All this has ensured that families feel safer planning trips.

Gavin Miller, executive vice president of luxury-focused agency Travel Edge, believes that people have had enough of their own houses, of their own cooking, of cleaning their own spaces. They want to escape, to be together elsewhere, and be present with each other.

According to travel advisors, Bloomberg talked to, Europe is on top of everyone’s list at the moment. Jack Ezon, a travel expert with Embark Beyond, says that his company has seen a 43% increase in international trips over the holiday this year, compared to 2019.

There are different choices available as per your taste and temperature. As per Ezon, people who want warm weather are swapping Mexico for Madrid or Morocco.

Those who want to maintain the dinner tradition on Thanksgiving can easily avail themselves of the turkey if they choose a hotel that values the American traditions and feel closer to home.

