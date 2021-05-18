Transgender women allowed to play women’s rugby in France

However, the governing body’s advice was not binding and allowed national federations to implement their own grassroots policy.
“The FFR is steadfast against all forms of discrimination and works daily in order to allow everyone to practice, without constraint, their free will in rugby.
“In fact, it is very important to allow each one of our players to practice their passions while respecting the rights of everyone.”
FFR’s statement clarified that in order to compete domestically, transgender women transitioning from male to female must certify that they have been on hormonal treatment for at least 12 months and must not exceed the testosterone threshold of five nanomoles per liter.
Those players who have already transitioned and have changed their civil record can play without preconditions.
The FFR is the first national federation in France to allow transgender women to compete in top level sport.