Traditional Dishes To Feast On This Punjabi New Year

A spring harvest festival, Baisakhi is celebrated with myriad delicacies prepared with a lot of love in Punjabi households. It is an ode to nature for her blessing of fruitful abundance. Celebrated on the first day of Baisakh, this festival of harvest (a time when Rabi crops are harvested) has many yellow-colored foods in its cuisine.

The defining feature of this occasion being a sumptuous and yummy feast, let’s take a look at the traditional dishes to gorge on this Punjabi harvest festival:

Meethe Peeley Chawal: This very traditional dish is prepared specially during Baisakhi. Made with dry fruits like apricots or anjeer, raisins, peaches, almonds, pistachios, and aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, the cooked rice tastes heavenly. Addition of sugar syrup and saffron (giving a yellowish hue) notch up the look and feel of the palatable food.

Kesar Phirni: It is an exquisite dish richly prepared dish on this special occasion with the generous use of rich milk and rice. Sprinkling saffron on the creamy, semi-condensed top of the dessert just brightens up the dish. Along with it, one should add some dry fruits to enhance the taste.

Mango lassi: A cooling, delicious and sweetened curd-based drink prepared with seasonal ripe mangoes is an amazing delicacy in Punjab and Haryana, but is equally loved all over the country. A tall glass of this signature, traditional summer beverage loved by Punjabis can be relished in either salty or sweet form.

Kada Prashad: This is very familiar yet much-coveted dessert, also known as Atta halwa. Gurudwaras all over the country distribute Kada Prashad to devotees.

Pindi Chhole: Another typical Punjabi dish that is feasted upon is this irresistible chickpea dish. It is made by making chickpea paste, to which an assortment of spices — black pepper, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, and cinnamon — is added. People relish it with raw onion slices, tomato slices, and green chilies.

Coconut laddoos: Also known as nariyal ke laddoo, these are integral to Baisakhi’s traditional food items. Prepared with grated coconut, semolina, sugar, condensed milk, and ghee, these sweetmeats are very binge-worthy.

