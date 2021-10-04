Top TV Star, Single Mother, Bigg Boss Winner and a Woman with True Grit

Shweta Tiwari has been one of the most prominent faces on Indian television for the past two decades. The actress shot to fame as Prerna from the stupendously popular Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a role that has stayed with the audiences even after 20 years. The actress did not rest on the laurels of the hit show, and continued to reinvent herself with her daily soaps and reality shows. She participated in Nach Baliye 2 with her then husband Raja Chaudhary, and was also one of the original Naaginns in the supernatural franchise as Queen Surmaya.

She also participated in the reality shows Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, but her big win came in the form of Bigg Boss Season 4. Shweta proved herself a worthy contestant despite criticisms and much-publicised brawls in the house, and went on to nab the winning trophy, making it another career milestone for her.

While her professional life was going from strength to strength, Shweta’s personal life faced several hurdles through the years. Her first marriage with Raja ended when she was 27, and had a six-year-old daughter at the time. She filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of troubled marriage, complaining of alcoholism and domestic violence.

Shweta then married actor Abhinav Kohli in July 2013, after dating for almost three years. They also became parents to a baby boy. In August 2019, the actress filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli alleging harassment towards her and her daughter. The two separated in 2019.

Shweta has largely been a single mother to her two kids, Palak and Reyansh, and decided to step out of both her marriages in the best interest of her children. She had said in an interview earlier this year, “I was worried about the influence of an abusive husband on my child. Palak does not show me that she is sad. She saw me getting beaten up. She was 6 years old when I decided to break off my marriage. She has seen police coming to my home. She has seen me going to the police station. My four year old son also knows about police and judges. It is not safe, but it is not only because of me. For a child to be knowing all this at this age is not healthy but I am not able to do anything about it because I have no way out. I am not able to get them out of this mess but I have no other option than go to the police.”

Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, Shweta has continued to work and deliver on multiple projects. She has also defied stereotypes in Indian television by staying relevant and appearing in age-appropriate roles. From a fairy in Baal Veer to a dancer in Begusarai, Shweta has pulled off every role with grace. Her role of Bindiya in Begusarai, a dancer with questionable morals, was criticized, but couldn’t faze Shweta.

When asked if there was a dearth of good roles on television, she had told News18, “That’s true for those women who do not want to break their image and are scared of trying something different. How do I get opportunities? You have to want to explore more and not stick to an image. When I did Begusarai, I was told that you are doing a negative role of a prostitute, wearing skimpy clothes and shooting intimate scenes, you will not get roles anymore. No one will call you to dance at weddings anymore. I said, should I let go of a good role because of that? How many actresses can actually pull off the role of a ‘nachaniya’ (dancer) onscreen?”

Shweta has proved that she doesn’t scare easily, be it on screen or off. She is not afraid to be vocal about her personal struggles, opening up on taboo topics or dealing with social stigma. She is also open to taking on any challenge on screen – from Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress stunned fans with her physical transformation for the latter, demonstrating that she might have turned 40 today, but there’s a lot more to look forward to from Shweta Tiwari.

