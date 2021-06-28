Top Songs Playlist of Bollywood’s Favourite Music Composer

Vishal Dadlani has emerged to be one of the Hindi cinema’s finest and most preferred music composers in recent times. Born on June 28, 1973, Dadlani is also known as a singer and songwriter. His versatility and dynamic sense of music have always charmed the audience. Dadlani’s strengths are indie rock, pop music and electronica, and he is considered as one of the first composers to have introduced independent music to the industry.

The ardent music lover created the indie giant OML aka Only Much Louder (2002), which is a gigantic music festival. Dadlani mostly works with Shekar in his music compositions. The duo has churned out some of the smashing hits (Jhankar Beats, Salaam Namaste, Bluffmaster) over the years. Their several hit songs include Dus Bahane, Maa Da Laadla, Anjana Anjani, Dhan-te-nan, Balam Pichkari, Radha, Dhoom Again, Jee le Zara, Malhari and many more.

As Dadlani turns 48 this year, let’s take a trip down memory lane through some of his brilliant songs that audience simply loved:

Chammak Challo: From Ra.One, this groovy track was a fantastic blend of Western, Indian and Middle Eastern music. This was Dadlani’s first collaboration with the global star Akon.

d-Daa Punjab: Dadlani packed in a whole lot of swag, energy through his rap in this title song. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song brought in a lingering sense of drowning.

Gulabo: It was a foot-tapping duet song from Shandaar sung by Dadlani and Anusha Mani, composed by Amit Trivedi.

Qurbaan Hua: It was a reverberating number sung by Dadlani from the movie Kurbaan. Vishal’s husky, warm rendition of the song was superb.

Musu musu haasi: This composition had become the national favorite for the youth back in late 90s. It was a melodious, wonderful, romantic song from the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

Woh Pehli Baar: This song from the same movie was thoroughly loved by the audience and continues to be quite popular.

Aao Na: A powerful track penned by Gulzar for the movie Haider, this high-spirited song was marvellously sung by Dadlani.

The movie starred Shahid Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here