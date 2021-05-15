Top Five Movies Of Bollywood’s Dancing Diva

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has entertained, enthralled and captivated generations of Hindi cinema audiences with her acting and dance performances. She debuted in the Hiren Nag film Abodh (1984) and has appeared in over 70 films since then. On the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at five key films of her career.

Tezaab (1988)

This N. Chandra film was a commercial and critical success and the role became a breakthrough for Madhuri Dixit. She played the character of Mohini, a poor woman who has to dance at nightclubs to provide money to her father (Anupam Kher), an alcohol abuser. Madhuri earned accolades for her performance and went on to become one of the most sought-after actresses in B-town. The hit song Ek Do Teen is from this film.

Parinda (1989)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda brought a sense of realism to Hindi mainstream cinema through its exploration of poverty and the underworld. It received two National Film Awards; one for editing and the other for Nana Patekar’s performance as the don Anna. Madhuri played the role of Paro, the romantic interest of Karan (Anil Kapoor). The memorable song Tum Se Milke is from this film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

This Sooraj Barjatya romantic drama deals with themes of marriage and family and was one of the most successful films in the 1990s. It moved away completely from the violent films being produced at that time. Madhuri played the role of Nisha, who decides to sacrifice her love to protect her late sister’s child. The song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the film’s soundtrack is one of the most popular Hindi numbers of all time.

Devdas (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas became one of the most successful films, both commercially and critically. The film deals with the destructive alcohol addiction of a wealthy and educated man, Devdas Mukherjee (Shah Rukh Khan) after he is separated from his childhood sweetheart Paro (Aishwarya Rai), whom he wanted to marry. Madhuri Dixit played the role of Chandramukhi, a mujra dancer and prostitute who falls in love with Devdas and selflessly takes care of him.

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

In this black comedy directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Madhuri plays Begum Para, a widow who holds a poetry contest to scam the winner. Her real intention is to extort the winner’s money and run away with her maidservant Muniya (Huma Qureshi), with whom she is romantically involved.

