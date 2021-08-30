Top Bollywood Songs You Should Watch to on Dahi Handi

Janmashtami is the festival is a blend of music, dance, puja, and everything nice. Dressed up as Lord Krishna on this day, toddlers look extremely adorable. However, the most fun and entertaining part of Janmashtami is nothing but the dahi handi ritual. If you are a Bollywood buff, you might have probably started humming Bollywood numbers for the day. Ahead of the festival, we bring you 6 Dahi Handi songs of Bollywood:

Mach Gaya Shor

1982 movie Khud-Daar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, and Sanjeev Kapoor had the popular Dahi Handi song Mach Gaya Shor. Picturised on Amitabh and Parveen Babi, even today, devotees groove to this song.

Govinda Aala Re

Govinda from Rangrezz is a full-on beat marathon for the Dahi Handi function. The song has the exact amount of masala required to make this track a typical festive number. Wajid Khan’s voice has done justice to this song. Rangrezz was Jackky Bhagnani’s first action film and was officially, a remake of the Tamil film Naadodigal.

Go Go Govinda

Ever since Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer-Oh My God was released in theatre, Go Go Govinda has become one of the most popular Dahi Handi songs. The song featured Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva. Also, Sonakshi became the first female actor to break dahi handi (on screen).

Chandi Ki Daal

This Bollywood number was from the 1999 movie Hello Brother. Featuring Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, Chandi ki Daal is a very catchy tune. Not everyone know that, while Alka Yagnik gave her voice to Rani Mukherjee, Salman sang the song himself.

Teen Batti Wala Govinda Aala

Sung by the legendary musical duo Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar, the song celebrates the pious festival of dahi handi. The song is from the movie Muqabla and features veteran Bollywood actors Shatrughan Sinha and Sunil Dutt. Other than these, songs like Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala and Shor Mach Gaya Shor are also played on this to cherish the festival.

