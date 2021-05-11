Top 6 Must-watch Movies of the Actress

Pooja Bedi, the actress of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander fame turns 51 today. The very vivacious actress had created quite a stir with her role of Devika, who was Aamir Khan’s hearththrob in the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. This Bollywood actress has been also known to have donned the hat of television show host and newspaper columnist. Apart from appearing as host in Bigg Boss 2 and participating in Fear Factor 1, she has also acted in 2 Telugu movies – Chittamma Mogudu and Shakti.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the movies of the actress:

Vishkanya (1991)

Pooja made her debut in acting with this Bollywood action fantasy film. Directed by Jag Mundhra, the movie starred Munmun Sen, Kabir Bedi, Satish Kaushik. Pooja essayed the role of Vishkanya, Nisha, in the movie who consumed snake poison.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992)

This was a coming-of-age movie that went to become hugely popular starring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi. Pooja went on to deliver her career best role in this movie directed by Mansoor Khan. ‘Pehla nasha’ song with Pooja glamorously raising the hotness quotient became iconic. She was nominated for her performance in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress, while the film won Best Film Award.

Lootere (1993)

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, this movie was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film starred Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher; besides Pooja.

Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee (1993)

This was a Mahesh Bhatt directorial venture starring Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt, alongside Pooja Bedi. The latter essayed the role of an actress named Seema in this movie.

Aatank Hi Aatank (1995)

Pooja had a guest appearance (as Ganga) in this action-crime drama movie directed by Dilip Shankar. The movie was heavily influenced by The Godfather and stars Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla.

Comedy Couple (2020)

Pooja featured in a Zee5 original Hindi movie directed by Nachiket Samant. Pooja plays Zohra Batra, mother of Zoya, the stand-up comedian in this film. It revolves around couple issues. Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad are other actors in the movie.

