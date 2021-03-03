Top 5 Songs of the Most Versatile Singer

Shankar Mahadevan celebrates his 54th birthday today on March 3. The singer and music composer has blessed the film industries with his soulful voice and music. Not just Bollywood, but his contribution has gone beyond and in many other languages. Over the years, he has given some super hit albums to some of the choicest of films in Hindi cinema. He, along with his pals and team members Ehsaan & Loy, created some of the most memorable songs that are still in the playlists of the music lovers.

Here, we curated a mini playlist for you of Shankar’s songs. What could be a better way to celebrate his work and make your own day jolly, at the same time? Listen to his much-loved songs on the loop!

Breathless: This track from the 1998 Indie pop album created by him and lyricist Javed Akhtar is still a rage. The ’90s kids definitely have a special place in their heart for this song.

Maa:There is hardly any cine-goer who must have not cried while watching this song.The track from the film, Taare Zameen Paris based on mother-son’s bond and still manages to bring a lump in the throat.

Mitwaa:Shankar Mahadevan’s voice and Shah Rukh Khan’s wide arms — what a perfect treat! The amazing romantic song from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, also featuring Rani Mukerji,is one of his best works till date. Any die hard romantic has to have this dreamy track in the list!

Dil Chahta Hai:The title song of the one of the most celebrated movies on friends has everyone’s heart. This Shankar Mahadevan track is a regular thing to play in the car while on any road trip!

Sapno Se Bhare Naina:Another gem of a song by the singer from the film, Luck By Chance. The track simply captures the ambitious emotion.

These were some of the tracks by Shankar that you can listen to on his special day! We wish the talented gem a very happy birthday!