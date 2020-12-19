Top 5 Songs by the Soulful Sufi Singer

Queen of soulful Sufi music, Harshdeep Kaur turned 34 today. With her soothing voice, Kaur has recorded songs for movies in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Urdu, and has established herself as a leading playback singer of Indian music industry.

Kaur first came to spotlight in 2008 as she participated and won the singing competition Junoon – Kuch Kar Dikhaane Ka on NDTV Imagine. Kaur competed from the Sufi Ki Sultan genre which was mentored by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. She was declared the Sufi Ki Sultana by Amitabh Bachchan, who was the chief guest at the Grand Finale. The reality show was a competition amongst three musical genres Sufi, Folk, and Bollywood. Singers from India and Pakistan participated in the show where Kaur wore a unique Sufi attire that became symbolic of the singer’s identity.

With her unique sound quality, Kaur has landed opportunities to work with leading music directors including A R Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty, Vishal-Shekhar, Salim Sulaiman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also happens to be one of the very few Indian singers to have sung for a Hollywood film. Her track R.I.P. composed by AR Rahman was a part of Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle’s film 127 Hours. She has also lent her voice to a few songs for the Pakistani film and television industry.

Let’s take a look at some of Harshdeep Kaur’s greatest hits:

1. Dilbaro: From the movie Raazi, this wedding song is full of deep emotions. Accompanied by Kaur’s voice, the melancholy of a bride leaving her father’s house is elevated even more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/WqUXVw0WlXc

2. Katiya Karoon: Composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman, Katiya Karoon is an amalgamation of fun Punjabi beats and deep soulful ballad. Kaur plays out both the themes with her sublime voice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/IlVjro3FlXM

3. Heer: Written by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman, Heer is a soulful ballad sung by Harshdeep Kaur who brings in the deep pain of separation between two lovers. The song was part of Yash Chopra’s last movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/Ei1RDCs6fOw

4. Zaalima: A romantic song picturised on king of romance Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, Zaalima is a perfect love song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/lpdRqn6xwiM

5. Jugni: From the movie Cocktail, Jugni is a powerful rock ballad sung by Kaur and Arif Lohar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/x_NoA_Fp2Rc

Her other popular songs include Jalte Diye from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho, Twist Kamariya from Bareilly Ki Barfi among many others.