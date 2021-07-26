Top 5 Songs by Rolling Stones Legend

Sir Michael Philip Jagger, or Sir Mick Jagger as he is most often known, was born on July 26, 1943. He is a singer, songwriter, actor, and film producer who is widely regarded as one of the most important artists of the rock ‘n’ roll period. He rose to international prominence as the lead vocalist of the Rolling Stones, whose first big success was It’s All Over Now.

Most of us grew up seeing him come on stage with his typical swagger in performances that showcased his distinct vocals. Many music fans have fallen in love with him because of his dynamic live performances.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let us raise our glasses to his top 5 best songs:

Gimme Shelter (1969)

Gimme Shelter, the opening track on the Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Let It Bleed, is a not-to-be-missed classic by Jagger. The track was written by Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards. Gimme Shelter depicts a gloomy perspective influenced by the Vietnam War, and it served as a model for many other comparable scenarios.

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1969)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, from the Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Live’r Than You’ll Ever Be, is another song written by Jagger and Richards, as is the norm. Richards’ gardener, Jack Dyer, motivated the song. The track, according to Jagger, is about having a rough time and getting out and is just a euphemism for getting free of all the acidic things.

Sympathy for The Devil (1968)

The Rolling Stones’ 1968 album Beggars Banquet opens with the song Sympathy For The Devil. Beggars Banquet, composed by our very own Jagger and Richards, represents the band’s most creative and inspirational period. Beggars Banquet included some of the finest rock tunes of the era, including one of Jagger’s most renowned songs.

Wild Horses (1971)

The song Wild Horses is yet another smash for the band’s lead vocalist. Richards wrote the song for his new born son Marlon. Jagger, on the other hand, altered Richard’s lyrics, retaining just the phrase ‘Wild horses couldn’t take me away.’ His rewriting was inspired by his deteriorating romance with his fiancée at the time, Marianne Faithfull.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (1969)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want, another song from the Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Let It Bleed, is an evergreen song for all ages. The song’s three verses cover important 1960s topics: love, politics, and drugs, with each verse encapsulating the spirit of the early optimism and subsequent disillusionment.

