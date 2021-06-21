Top 5 Movies by the Filmmaker

Dibakar Banerjee, the man behind the changing face of Hindi cinema, turns 52, today. He is one of the few directors in the Hindi film industry whose talent, storytelling have left everyone amazed. Banerjee is known for his realistic style of filmmaking. The screenwriter, advertisement-filmmaker’s distinct sensibilities have created a very significant niche in the industry. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director started off as a copywriter. He is appreciated by both the critics as well as the audience right from his debut film Khosla Ka Ghosla in 2006.

On the special occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at his top 5 films:

Khosla Ka Ghosla (KKG)

The film that catapulted Banerjee to fame was his maiden film, KKG. Made on a shoestring budget, this was a terrific comedy that received critical and commercial success. It fetched Banerjee his first National Film Award. The movie had an ensemble cast- Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Tara Sharma.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Banerjee blends in a rare, unique quotient in all his films which makes each one stand out. After his debut film was a huge success, he was able to create euphoria yet again with his second film.

The movie won a National Film Award in the Best Popular Film category. His handling of the plot that revolved around Bunty, a superchor, was brilliant. This turned out to be arguably one of the best con movies of Bollywood that was simply loved by the audience. It had a stellar cast- Abhay Drop, Paresh Rawal, Richa Chadda.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD)

The Bollywood filmmaker raises the bar with every film. LSD was a pathbreaking film that was touted as the ‘most riveting Hindi film’ by critics. Not only did it stun the critics, but took the nation by storm also. Banerjee extraordinarily portrayed honor killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations through LSD.

Shanghai

Banerjee’s Shanghai was a remake of a French movie Z. The political thriller brought about a rustic realistic cinema with the director’s super-smart vision. He weaved a politically astute film, brilliantly. The performances of every actor including Abhay Deol, Kalki, Emraan Hashmi, Prosenjit, Tilottoma Shone, Farooq Shaikh, was commendable in the film.

Star (Bombay Talkies)

In the Hindi anthology made on Bollywood’s 100th year, Bombay Talkies featured 4 short films.

Banerjee directed the second short filmStar which was the adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Potol Babu film star’. Banerjee masterfully captured the angst in the protagonist, Purandar (played by Nawazuddin), an unsuccessful stage actor who struggles to make ends meet.

Few other prominent films directed by Banerjee include Bombay Talkies, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories.

