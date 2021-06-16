Top 5 Foot-tapping Numbers of the ‘Disco King’

Mithun Chakraborty is one of the top-notch and diverse Bollywood stars who hastaken Indian cinema to great heights with his acting and dancing skills. The actor has appeared in over 400 movies in various languages including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, and others.

Popularly known as Michael Jackson of Bollywood, Chakraborty made his B-town debut in 1976. After giving multiple hit party numbers, which were played in night clubs, he was rightfully called the ‘Disco King.’

It was in 1982 when he flaunted his dancing style in super hit film Disco Dancer. The heartthrob had won millions of fans, especially females. His unique dance numbers along with his acting chops made him the icon he is today.

Mithun Chakraborty is a gem of the Bollywood Industry. As he celebrates his 71st birthday today, let’s recall his dancing numbers which created ripples:

I Am A Disco Dancer – This song from the blockbuster movie Disco Dancer is a remarkable creation. Sung by Vijay Benedict, along with Bappi Lahiri’s outstanding music direction made this song a treat to hear. But the charm was ideally added when the song was filmed on Chakraborty.

Super Dancer – A catchy number inBappi Lahiri and Alisha Chinai’s voice featuring Chakrabortyis from the movie Dance Dance.

Rock and Roll – Legendary Kishore Kumar and Nazia Hassan gave their voice tothis party song. From the movie Main Balwaan, Chakraborty’s swag in the hit is worth watching.The music director of the song was Bappi Lahiri and the lyrics were penned by Anjaan.

Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba – From the movie Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, this party number was quite popular in pubs. Though Chakraborty did not shake a leg in this song, his aggressive drumming won hearts.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai –It was another hit song from the movie Disco Dancer through which Chakraborty established himself as a ‘Disco King.’

