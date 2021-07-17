Top 5 Bhojpuri Songs of the Multi-talented Actor

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, turns a year older today on July 17. Hailed as Bhojpuri cinema superstar, Kishan is now a well-known face of the film industry who started his career with acting in a 1992 Bollywood film Pitamber. Now, Kishan is known to be one of the most successful and highest-paid actors of Bhojpuri cinema with multiple regional hits like Gabbar Singh, Ram Balram, Devra Bada Satawala, Bairi Kangana 2, Sanki Daroga and more.

The multi-talented actor turned politician has also produced some Bhojpuri films. Jala Debh Tohra Pyar Main, a 2011 Bhojpuri film produced by the American film company PUN films, was showcased at the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2010. It was the first ever Bhojpuri film to be screened at the prestigious film festival.

In addition to his upcoming movies, his fans also wait for his catchy songs with equal fervour and excitement. Here is a list of some of his superhit Bhojpuri songs you might dance to the tunes of:

Jaison Sochle Rahi Waisan Dhaniya: From 2010 Bhojpuri film Devra Bada Satawela, this song is sung by Kalpana and Pappu Ojha. Film is directed by Rajkumar R. Pandey.

Tohare Pe Manwa Dole: The song is from 2010 Ek Wada Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, directed by KD, and starring Nizam Khan, Akshra Singh, Mehak, Rushika and Rajeev Dinkar. The song features Kishan and Apsara, and is sung by Khushboo and Alok.

Kismat Se Nikal Ke Chal: This song is from 2008 film Bidai and performed by Udit Narayan.

Odhaniya Wali Se: This catchy number is from the 2005 film Pandit Ji Na Batai Biyah Kab Hoi starring Rita Johi, Kishan, Nagma, Kunal Singha and others. It is performed by Udit Narayan and Manoj Tiwari.

Lad Jala Jab Naina Sarkar: This is another top hit song starring Kishan and Madhu Sharma.

It is from the 2014 film Yoddha.

