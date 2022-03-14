Tollywood to Honour Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy For Addressing Ticket Pricing Issue

The Telugu film industry will soon meet and honour Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his recent decision to hike the prices of movie tickets and introduce the concept of special theatres in the state.

Recently, the government of Andhra Pradesh issued a G.O. in which it revised the prices of movie tickets by 100-300% in different categories. The government also created a new category of theatres called special theatres. These are single-screen theatres offering amenities at par with multiplexes.

The state government also capped the ticket prices for multiplexes to Rs 150 in municipal corporations, Rs 125 in municipalities, and Rs 100 in Panchayati regions. The ticket prices for recliner seats in any region would be Rs 250.

The G.O. also mentioned that big-budget movies that have a production cost of more than Rs 100 crore will be offered a special pricing option if 20 percent of their filming has been performed in the state.

Earlier, the state’s minister for cinematography, Perni Venkatramaiah conducted a meeting with the chief minister to chalk out an agenda and the stand of the government on key issues of the Tollywood industry. The key issues included pricing of the tickets, online booking of tickets, and benefit shows.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was optimistic after the introduction of the G.O and stated that the new announcements would help both producers and exhibitors to survive and thrive in these challenging times. In February, the actor, along with superstar Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, met the chief minister to discuss the much-contentious matter.

The film industry in India is still reeling under pressure owing to the significant impact of Covid-19 in the last two years. A number of producers in the Tollywood industry also delayed the release of their big-budget films last month owing to the Omicron lead wave.

