Tokyo Paralympics: Education equally important for archer Harvinder Singh | Tokyo Paralympics News

Harvinder Singh managed to achieve what the country’s archery fraternity has been seeking for ages. The 31-year-old from Ajitnagar village of Haryana’s Kaithal district on Friday picked up India’s first-ever Paralympics medal in the sport, going past Kim Min Su of South Korea in a shoot-off to bag bronze in men’s individual recurve category in Tokyo.
Harvinder made a great comeback after losing to world No. 10 Kevin Mather of the US 6-4 (25-28, 24-24, 25-25, 25-24, 24-26) in the semifinal earlier in the day. In the bronze-medal playoff, the world No. 23 Indian could not finish off things while leading 5-3 as his Korean rival clinched the fifth set to tie scores and force a shoot-off.
His father’s effort to turn his farmland into an archery range during the lockdown finally bore fruit.
Hailing from a middle-class farming family, Harvinder had little knowledge about archery till he joined Punjabi University in Patiala in 2010. It was at the campus that he first saw archery training. However, he decided to give archery a serious try only after watching it at the London 2012 Paralympics on television.
Finding time for practice was not easy while pursuing a doctorate degree in economics. But Harvinder has faced challenges since the day a local doctor, whom his parents visited when one-and-half year-old Harvinder was down with dengue, administered an injection that had an adverse effect and his legs stopped functioning properly.
Harvinder, who was never hampered by his disability, started a new journey training twice a day and studied in the afternoons and late evenings.
