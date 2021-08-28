Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel wins to enter gold-medal match

bdnewstimes
-
30


LIVE NOW

Paddler Bhavina Patel continued her giant-killing march at the Tokyo Paralympics, as she ousted Chia’s world No. 3 Zhang Miao to enter the gold-medal match of women’s singles Class 4 event. Stay with Times of India to get all the live updates on Paralympics 2020, India Events at Paralympic Games, Results, Medal Table and moreRead Less

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Aug 28, 2021, 07:06:02 IST

