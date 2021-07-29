Tokyo Olympics: Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia leave for Tokyo sans second dose | Tokyo Olympics News

NEW DELHI: Not all Tokyobound athletes of India have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Despite the claims by authorities and officials, men’s freestyle wrestlers, Ravi Dahiya (57kg; in pic) and Deepak Punia (86kg), will be reaching Tokyo ‘partly vaccinated’ with Covishield.
The authorities failed to arrange for their second dose of Covishield in Russia, where the two wrestlers were training for the Olympics in the city of Vladikavkaz along with fellow grappler Bajrang Punia (65kg).
Bajrang had completed his vaccination course in India before leaving for Russia. All three wrestlers and their personal coaches will be reaching Tokyo on Thursday.
Russia has provision for Sputnik V vaccine and it was decided by the Indian authorities here to provide both Ravi and Deepak with their second Covishield dose at the Indian embassy in Moscow. However, that did not happen. So, the wrestlers are the only ones left without full vaccination among the country’s 126-strong contingent of sportspersons for Tokyo.
The two had received their first dose of Covishield in India and were scheduled to get their second in Poland after their participation in the Polish Open ranking tournament in Warsaw (June 8-13).
Later, Ravi and Deepak demanded to be relocated to Vladikavkaz city, as the duo were unable to find quality sparring partners in Warsaw.
Poland’s vaccination policy had made it difficult for the wrestlers to receive their second shot of Covishield. However, the authorities soon realised that arranging for their second dose in Russia was equally a herculean task.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, Narinder Dhruv Batra , had claimed during his media interactions earlier this month that all Indian athletes will be fully vaccinated before their arrival in Tokyo.
“I assure you that by July 10, the entire contingent – athletes and officials – will be double-vaccinated,” he had said.
