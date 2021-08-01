Tokyo Olympics: India’s schedule on August 2 | Tokyo Olympics News

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on Monday:

ATHLETICS

7:24 AM:

SHOOTING

8:00 AM:

HOCKEY

8:30 AM:

NEW DELHI: India’s hopes of a maiden athletics medal at the Olympics will rest on Kamalpreet Kaur who will be in action in the women’s discus throw final on Monday. Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Australia in the quarterfinal.Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 4 ( Dutee Chand 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput)Women’s Quarter-final (India vs Australia)

SHOOTING

1:20 PM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final (Subject to Qualification)

EQUESTRIAN

1:30 PM: Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier (Fouaad Mirza)

ATHLETICS

4:30 PM: Women’s Discus Throw Final (Kamalpreet Kaur)