Tokyo Olympics: Indian athletes training abroad won’t face 3-day isolation, training restrictions | Tokyo Olympics News

NEW DELHI: In a relief to Indian athletes training abroad for the Tokyo Olympics, the Games’ Organising Committee (OC) has informed that they would be exempted from undergoing three days of isolation after checking into the Athletes Village. They will also be allowed to physically interact and train with participants from other nations during that period.
There’s some good news for athletes travelling from India as well. While they wouldn’t be allowed to meet athletes from other countries for the first three days of their arrival in Tokyo, there will be no restrictions on their training during the isolation period. Similarly, the accompanying officials can also resume their duties at the Village during the three-day period but can’t physically interact or meet other delegates.
“The additional conditions imposed upon Group 1 countries don’t apply to the Indian athletes undergoing training abroad for more than 14 days.. This means that they don’t have to undergo quarantine for three days and the condition of getting themselves continuously tested for seven days prior to their departure doesn’t apply to them. However, two negative test reports within 96 hours and 72 hours are applicable to athletes of all participating nations,” Dr Prem Verma, India’s deputy chef-de-mission, told TOI.
The news will provide comfort to the country’s leading Tokyo-bound sportspersons who have been training in different foreign locations for the Olympics and will reach Tokyo directly. These include the 15-member air rifle and pistol (Zagreb in Croatia) and skeet (Italy) shooters, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Europe), tennis star Sania Mirza (UK) wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Kumar (Russia and Poland), Vinesh Phogat and Anshu (Estonia) and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (St Louis in the US). Eight of the nine-qualified men and women boxers and their sparring partners are currently training in Assisi, Italy and will return to India on July 10. They will head off to Tokyo from here along with other members of the Indian contingent.
The OC had, nearly a week ago, notified participants from 11 nations, including India, to undergo three days of isolation at the Village and seven days of daily RT PCR testing before their departure to Tokyo. These entry conditions were imposed on those participants who had resided the last 14 days in countries identified by the Japanese government as presenting a higher level of risk due to the presence of Covid-19 variants.
Verma also informed that they have received communication from the OC, approving additional RT-PCR testing labs as requested by the IOA. “We had originally demanded approval for 13 labs, but the OC approved a total of 23 additional labs. It’s a significant number. Now these labs can begin the testing. For Hyderabad, no lab was approved by the OC. So, we requested them to give accreditation to two labs for RT-PCR testing. The approval hasn’t come which I believe was a complete oversight on their (OC) part. The matter will be taken up on Saturday with the OC. Hopefully, the approval will come soon.”
It’s been learned that Verma has meticulously prepared and circulated a checklist with athletes and officials travelling to Tokyo, detailing the do’s and don’ts so that no last-minute discrepancy arises before their departure to the Games.
