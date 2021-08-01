Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar’s campaign in doubt after cut and stitches | Tokyo Olympics News

NEW DELHI: Boxer Satish Kumar’s participation in Sunday’s quarterfinal against Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, is in doubt after the Indian super-heavyweight had to get stitches on a cut above his right eye sustained in his opening round bout on Thursday.
Satish was bruised in his bout vs Ricardo Brown suffered a cut on his chin against the Jamaican, Ricardo Brown.
The men’s +91kg category pugilist is the only Indian left in the boxing competition in Tokyo.
According to sources, a call on Satish’s participation will be taken by coaches Santiago Nieva and CA Kuttappa, in consultation with team doctor Karanjeet Singh, on Saturday morning.
The boxer will also have to clear the test conducted by the Boxing Task Force’s (BTF) medical commission confirming his match fitness against Jalolov.
For the record, Satish has been put on the injury list by the coaches and the same has been communicated to the boxing’s competition manager at the Games.
Even if the Bulandshahr boxer does take the ring tomorrow, he runs the risk of splitting his wound open and aggravating the injury against his opponent, the reigning World and Asian champion and in ominous form at the Olympics.
The 6-ft 7-in Uzbek pummelled Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his last-16 bout. On the line for Satish, however, is a possible bronze.
