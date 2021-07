Tokyo Olympics 2021: Full list of Indian athletes qualified for 2020 Olympics | Tokyo Olympics News

Here’s the complete list of the contingent:

ARCHERY

Men’s recurve individual and team event:

Women’s recurve individual:

Coach:

Physiotherapist:

ATHLETICS

Coaches:

Masseur:

Team Doctor:

Medical Staff:

Manager:

NEW DELHI: A total of 126 athletes across 18 sporting categories will be part of India’s Olympic contingent for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics slated to begin July 23. The total size of the contingent, including the coaches, support staff and officials, counts to 227.Tarundeep RaiAtanu DasPravin JadhavDeepika KumariMim Bahadur GurungChinmay Shrirang BhideNeeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throwShivpal Singh – men’s javelin throwBhawna Jat – women’s 20 km race-walkKT Irfan Thodi – men’s 20 km race-walkGurpreet Singh – men’s 50km race-walkAvinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechaseSandeep Kumar – men’s 20 km race-walkPriyanka Goswami – women’s 20 km race-walkRahul Rohilla- men’s 20 km race-walkM Sreeshankar – men’s long jumpKamalpreet Kaur – women’s discus throwTajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot-putSeema Punia – women’s discus throwDutee Chand – women’s 100m and 200mMP Jabir – men’s 400m hurdlesAnnu Rani – women’s javelin throwAmol Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Muhammaed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom – Men’s 4x400m relay teamSarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar – Mixed 4x400m relay teamRadhakrishnan Prabhakaran, Mohinder Singh Dhillon, Klaus Bartonietz, Galina Bukharina, Rajmohan, Uew Hohn, M Sivasankaran, Amrish Kumar, Ramesh Nagapuri, Alexander Artsybashev,Physiotherapist: Abhishek Pandey, Ishaan Marwaha, Alexander Sinitsyn, Ketan Hulawale, Simoni Shah, Pawan KumarElmira Kiseleva, Chandrej KumarBrajesh KoushleAndrei FilimonauMadhukant Pathak

BADMINTON

PV Sindhu – women’s singles

B Sai Praneeth – men’s singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – men’s doubles

Coaches: Tae Seng Park, Mathias Boe

Physiotherapist: Evangeline Baddam, Sumansh Sivalanka, Dwi Santosa Agus

BOXING

Satish Kumar – men’s 91+ kg

Ashish Kumar – men’s 75 kg

Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 69 kg

Vikas Krishan – men’s 69 kg

Pooja Rani – women’s 75 kg

Amit Panghal – men’s 52 kg

Mary Kom – women’s 51 kg

Simranjit Kaur – women’s 60 kg

Manish Kaushik – men’s 63 kg

Coach: Santiago Nieva, Raffaele Bergamasco, CA Kuttappa, Mohammad Ali Qamar, Chhote Lal

Physiotherapist: Aayush Yekhande

Doctor: Karanjeet Singh

EQUESTRIAN

Fouaad Mirza – men’s individual eventing

Veterinary Doctor: Grigorios Maleas

Groom: Johanna Pohjonen

Physiotherapist: Veronia Sinz

FENCING

Bhavani Devi – women’s sabre

Caoch: Nicola Zanotti

Psychologist: Angelo Carnemolla

Manager: Ramani Sundhararaman

GOLF

Anirban Lahiri

Aditi Ashok

Udayan Mane

Coach: Ashok Pandit

Caddies: C Seenappa, Rupesh Pardeshi, Maheshwari Bhuyar

GYMNASTICS

Pranati Nayak – women’s artistic

Coach: Lakhan Sharma

HOCKEY

Men’s team (19 players, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper)

Women’s team (19 players, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper)

Coaches: Graham Reid, Sjoerd Marijne, Shivendra Singh, Gregg Clark, Johanna Schopman, Ankitha Suresh, Piyush Dubey

Scientific Advisors: Robin Arkell, Wayne Lombard

Masseur/Masseuse: Arup Naskar, Radhika Chaudhari

Physiotherapists: Kannan Bose, Nivedita Chopra

Video Analysts: Ashok Kumar, A Perumal

JUDO

Sushila Devi

Coach: Jiwan Sharma

ROWING

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh – men’s lightweight double sculls

Coach: Ismail Baig

SAILING

Nethra Kumanan – women’s laser radial

Vishnu Saravanan – men’s laser standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar – men’s skiff 49er

Coaches: Ian Warren, Alexandr Denisiuc

Official: Malav Shroff

SHOOTING

Individual Events:

Anjum Moudgil – women’s 50m rifle 3-position

Tejaswini Sawant – women’s 50m rifle 3-position

Apurvi Chandela – women’s 10m air rifle

Elavenil Valarivan – women’s 10m air rifle

Manu Bhaker – women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol

Yashaswini Deswal – women’s 10m air pistol

Rahi Sarnobat – women’s 25m pistol

Divyansh Panwar – men’s 10m air rifle

Sanjeev Rajput – men’s 50m rifle 3-position

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – men’s 50m rifle 3-position

Saurabh Chaudhary – men’s 10m air pistol

Abhishek Verma – men’s 10m air pistol

Deepak Kumar – men’s 10m air rifle

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa – men’s skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan – men’s skeet

Mixed Team Events

10m air rifle – Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan; Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil

10m air pistol – Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker; Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal.

Reserves

Men’s 10m air rifle – Sandeep Singh and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Men’s 50m rifle 3-position – Swapnil Kusale and Chain Singh

Men’s 10m air pistol – Shahzar Rizvi and Om Prakash Mitharval

Men’s skeet – Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Sheeraz Sheikh

Women’s 10m air rifle – Anjum Moudgil and Shreya Agrawal

Women’s 50m rifle 3-position – Sunidhi Chauhan and Gaayathri Nithyanandam

Women’s 10m air pistol – P Shri Nivetha and Shweta Singh

Women’s 25m pistol – Chinki Yadav and Abhidnya Patil

(Names mentioned under ‘Reserves’ are not counted in the tally of athletes who have qualified/are selected)

Coaches: Suma Shirur, Deepali Deshpande, Oleg Mikhailov, Pavel Smirnov, Samaresh Jung, Ronak Pandit, Mansher Singh

Physiotherapist: Zeinia Samar

SWIMMING

Sajan Prakash – men’s 200m butterfly

Srihari Nataraj – men’s 100m backstroke

Maana Patel – women’s 100m backstroke

Coach: Pradeep Kumar, Nihar Ameen

TABLE TENNIS

Achanta Sharath Kamal – men’s singles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – men’s singles

Manika Batra – women’s singles

Sutirtha Mukherjee – women’s singles

Achanta Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra – mixed doubles

Coach: Soumyadeep Roy, Sanmay Paranjape

Manager: Mahinder Pal Singh

TENNIS

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina – women’s doubles

Physiotherapist: Anand Kumar

WEIGHTLIFTING

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – women’s 48kg

Coaches: Vijay Sharma, Pramod Sharma, Sandip Kumar

Physiotherapist: Aalap Javadekar

WRESTLING

Ravi Dahiya – men’s 57 kg freestyle

Bajrang Punia – men’s 65 kg freestyle

Deepak Punia – men’s 86 kg freestyle

Vinesh Phogat – women’s 53 kg freestyle

Anshu Malik – women’s 57 kg freestyle

Sonam Malik – women’s 62 kg freestyle

Seema Bisla – women’s 50 kg freestyle

Coaches: Jagmander Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Anil Maan, Rajeev Tomar, Kamal Malikov, Gaidarov Murad, Emzarios Bentinidis, Wollar Akos

Team Leader: Vinod Tomar

CONTINENGENT OFFICIALS

Birendra Baishya, Prem Verma, Kumar Bhowmik, Arun Mathew, Binay Sinha, George Mathew, Puskar Negi, Abhishek Goel