Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s schedule on August 7 | Tokyo Olympics News

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on Saturday:

GOLF

4:17 AM:

(Diksha Dagar finishes Tied-50)

4:48 AM:

(Aditi Ashok finishes 4th)

NEW DELHI: India's Aditi Ashok missed a medal narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round. The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269. It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day at 2nd. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra will look to end athletics medal drought when he takes the field in javelin throw final.

WRESTLING

3:55 PM: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match (Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 to win bronze)

ATHLETICS

4:30 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Neeraj Chopra)