Tokyo Olympics 2020: India schedule, medal table and results on July 26 | Tokyo Olympics News

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on July 26:
FENCING
5:30 AM: Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 (Bhavani Devi loses 7-15 against the world No. 3 Manon Brunet of France in Round of 32 of women’s Sabre event)
ARCHERY
6:00 AM: Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations ( Indian team of Atanu, Tarundeep and Jadhav lose to Korea 0-6 in quarters, bow out of men’s team archery event)
SHOOTING
6:30 AM: Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2 (Mairaj Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa fail to qualify for men’s skeet final)
TABLE TENNIS
6:30 AM: Men’s Singles Round 2 (Sharath Kamal enters third round)
TABLE TENNIS
8:30 AM: Women’s Singles Round 2 (Sutirtha Mukherjee knocked out in straight games by Yu Fu of Portugal in Round 2 of women’s singles)
SAILING
8:35 AM: Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 02 (Vishnu Saravanan)
Followed by Race 03 (Vishnu finished 20th in Race 02 and 24th in Race 03)
BADMINTON
9:10 AM: Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group A (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lose 13-21, 21-21 to Indonesia’s Marcus Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya)
TENNIS
9:30 AM Approx: Men’s Singles Second Round (Sumit Nagal loses 2-6, 1-6 against Daniil Medvedev)
SAILING
11:05 AM: Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 03 (Nethra Kumanan)
Followed by Race 04 (Nethra finished 15th in Race 03 and 40th in Race 04)
TABLE TENNIS
1:00 PM: Women’s Singles Round 3 (Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova of Austria) – ( Manika Batra lost 0-4 against Sofia Polcanova)
BOXING
3:06 PM: Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Round of 32 (Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta of China) (Ashish Kumar lost 0-5 to Erbieke Tuoheta
SWIMMING
3:50 PM: Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 2 (Sajan Prakash)
HOCKEY
5:45 PM: Women’s Pool A (India vs Germany)