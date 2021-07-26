Tokyo Olympics 2020: India schedule, medal table and results on July 26 | Tokyo Olympics News

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on July 26:

FENCING

5:30 AM:

(Bhavani Devi loses 7-15 against the world No. 3 Manon Brunet of France in Round of 32 of women’s Sabre event)

ARCHERY

6:00 AM:

Indian team of Atanu, Tarundeep and Jadhav lose to Korea 0-6 in quarters, bow out of men’s team archery event)

SHOOTING

6:30 AM:

(Mairaj Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa fail to qualify for men’s skeet final)

TABLE TENNIS

6:30 AM:

(Sharath Kamal enters third round)

TABLE TENNIS

8:30 AM:

(Sutirtha Mukherjee knocked out in straight games by Yu Fu of Portugal in Round 2 of women’s singles)

The Indian men's archery team of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai suffered a 0-6 defeat at the hands of heavyweights Korea in the men's team quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

SAILING

8:35 AM: Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 02 (Vishnu Saravanan)

Followed by Race 03 (Vishnu finished 20th in Race 02 and 24th in Race 03)

BADMINTON

9:10 AM: Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group A (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lose 13-21, 21-21 to Indonesia’s Marcus Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya)

TENNIS

9:30 AM Approx: Men’s Singles Second Round (Sumit Nagal loses 2-6, 1-6 against Daniil Medvedev)

SAILING

11:05 AM: Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 03 (Nethra Kumanan)

Followed by Race 04 (Nethra finished 15th in Race 03 and 40th in Race 04)

TABLE TENNIS

1:00 PM: Women’s Singles Round 3 (Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova of Austria) – ( Manika Batra lost 0-4 against Sofia Polcanova)

BOXING

3:06 PM: Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Round of 32 (Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta of China) (Ashish Kumar lost 0-5 to Erbieke Tuoheta

SWIMMING

3:50 PM: Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 2 (Sajan Prakash)

HOCKEY

5:45 PM: Women’s Pool A (India vs Germany)