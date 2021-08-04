TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s Latest Makeup-Clad Photo Leaves Fans Unimpressed

Nidhi Bhanushali, who is best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, often takes the Internet by storm with her stunning pictures and videos. But it seems the actress is unable to impress fans with her latest photo in which she is wearing makeup. On Tuesday, Nidhi took to her Instagram to share a photo from her recent photoshoot wherein she is seen sporting an unconventional, bold look with oodles of makeup on and a galactic double bun hairstyle.

Clad in a bright pink plunging neckline top, Nidhi is seen completing her overall look with a couple of hula hoops placed on her shoulders. Sharing the photo, Nidhi wrote, “Your mind is a stream of colors Extending beyond our sky A land of infinite wonders A billion lightyears from here now Light my love!”

However, her fans didn’t seem much impressed by her look. One wrote, “Looking bad with this hairstyle.” Another one said, “She used to be cute but she has changed a lot.” “You are working at the wrong place you probably should go to Disney,” wrote a third user.

Nidhi opted out of TMKOC in 2019 in order to focus on her studies. She became a social media influencer. With a following of 843k on her Instagram account, the young actress is quite popular online. Recently, there were reports of her participating in Bigg Boss 15, which will be telecast on Colors TV after the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot.

