TMC’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Tells MPs to Raise Pegasus Issue Every Day in Parliament

All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Centre over the Pegasus controversy after his phone along with his personal secretary were reportedly snooped on.

Abhishek was seen sloganeering “BJP ki jasoosi nahi chalegi… Tanashahi nahi chalegi” (BJP’s spying will not be allowed. The dictatorship of BJP will not be tolerated) in the Lok Sabha as the Monsoon Session of Parliament saw several adjournments over farm laws, mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic and the snooping issue.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm on Thursday due to ruckus created by Opposition leaders. This has been the third adjournment in the day after Parliament resumed in the morning, as there was uproar over Pegasus Project, farmers protest and other issues.

Trinamool Congress MPs met Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy at his residence in Delhi along with Abhishek and election strategist Prashant Kishor. It was decided in the meeting that the TMC MPs should continue raising the issue of Pegasus surveillance in Parliament every day until PM Modi or home minister Amit Shah don’t comply with their questions.

TMC has been seeking answers from the BJP on the following questions over Pegasus:

1. Has the government purchased Pegasus? If yes, then when?

2. Is the Pegasus software still in use?

3. Will you come out with the list of people on whom spying has taken place?

4. What is the duration and date in which the data was collected?

5. The data is still retained by an agency, if yes then why?

6. Under what law did spying happen on these people?

7. Which agencies requested data collection?

8. Which individual had to provide authorisation?

9. Which are the agencies with which this data was shared?

This is Abhishek’s first visit to Delhi after his appointment as All India General Secretary of TMC. The TMC mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ too became digital since Wednesday and in the first edition, Abhishek has written an article saying this time, “India needs Bengal’s daughter”.

Mamata Banerjee will be reaching Delhi on July 26 and has already indicated willingness to meet opposition leaders to chalk out a strategy to halt the BJP juggernaut in 2024. In such a scenario, Abhishek’s presence will be significant as from ‘Didir Dhoot’ in the state, he will now be her ‘dhoot’ for the entire nation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here